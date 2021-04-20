Chabil Mar Villas 2284 Placencia Peninsula Road, Placencia 00000, Belize

Stay at Chabil Mar Villas Placencia’s Chabil Mar continues to impress guests from around the world with its stunning beachfront location, private villas, and its proximity to Placencia Village. With only 19 luxury villas and one honeymoon suite, Chabil Mar feels very intimate and offers an elevated level of privacy with its “guest exclusive” concept – all resort amenities here are reserved for Chabil Mar’s guests only.



Dining at Chabil Mar is rather unique, with the flexibility to choose your dining spot – maybe enjoy dinner on your balcony or patio, go al fresco at the café on the beach, or have a romantic private table set up on the pier.



Chabil Mar offers a number of packages for those looking at specialized itineraries, including sailing, fishing, diving, jungle and sea combinations, and all-inclusive options.

