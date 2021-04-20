Chabil Mar Villas
2284 Placencia Peninsula Road, Placencia 00000, Belize
| +501 523-3606
Stay at Chabil Mar VillasPlacencia’s Chabil Mar continues to impress guests from around the world with its stunning beachfront location, private villas, and its proximity to Placencia Village. With only 19 luxury villas and one honeymoon suite, Chabil Mar feels very intimate and offers an elevated level of privacy with its “guest exclusive” concept – all resort amenities here are reserved for Chabil Mar’s guests only.
Dining at Chabil Mar is rather unique, with the flexibility to choose your dining spot – maybe enjoy dinner on your balcony or patio, go al fresco at the café on the beach, or have a romantic private table set up on the pier.
Chabil Mar offers a number of packages for those looking at specialized itineraries, including sailing, fishing, diving, jungle and sea combinations, and all-inclusive options.
The Guest Exclusive Resort of Placencia, Belize
Chabil Mar is a boutique barefoot luxury resort in Placencia Village, located at the tip of the 16 mile long Placencia Peninsula. As the only guest exclusive resort in Placencia, where all amenities of the resort are reserved for the use of our guests only and the closest full service resort to the Village of Placencia, our guests enjoy paramount personal attention, privacy and the luxury of visiting the Village of Placencia or the adventures of Belize at their leisure and on their own time.
Chabil Mar is an award winning resort in the Luxury, Romance, Family, Service and Best Belize and Central America hotels for seven consecutive years.
