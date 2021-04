Catherine Palace 5 Sadovaya ulitsa

Catherine Palace Pushkin, a charming suburb of St. Petersburg, is home to the Tsarskoe Selo estate where two of the czars’ most famous and fabulous palaces can be found. The Catherine Palace is named after Peter the Great’s wife (not his more famous granddaughter), though most of the construction of the baroque wonder took place under his daughter Empress Elizabeth. After two decades of reconstruction, the gold leaf and amber panel-lined Amber Room was reopened in the palace in 2003.