Castle of Mytilene

A well-preserved fortress on Lesvos island

Thanks to its location in the Northern Aegean, Lesvos island often gets overlooked for its more popular cousins in the Cyclades. But Lesvos has a lot to offer, including well-preserved ruins, like the Mytilene Castle.It's one of the largest castles in the Mediterranean, originally built in the 6th century AD. This doesn't exactly make it a ruin from Classical Greece , but it's an impressive one nonetheless.