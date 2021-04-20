Where are you going?
Castle of Mytilene

Mytilene 811 00, Greece
A well-preserved fortress on Lesvos island Mitilini Greece

Tue - Sun 8am - 3pm

A well-preserved fortress on Lesvos island

Thanks to its location in the Northern Aegean, Lesvos island often gets overlooked for its more popular cousins in the Cyclades. But Lesvos has a lot to offer, including well-preserved ruins, like the Mytilene Castle.

It's one of the largest castles in the Mediterranean, originally built in the 6th century AD. This doesn't exactly make it a ruin from Classical Greece, but it's an impressive one nonetheless.
By Candice Walsh , AFAR Local Expert

