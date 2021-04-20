Where are you going?
Carnac Standing Stones

56340 Carnac, France
Website
Carnac Standing Stones France

Carnac Standing Stones

In Carnac, row upon row of some 3,000 upright stones cover three fields (Ménex, Kermario, and Kerlescan), creating a magical atmosphere. Though the exact meaning and purpose of the prehistoric stones—some dating as far back as 4000 B.C.E.—remains largely a mystery, a number of them were revealed to be tomb markers, concealing remains and funerary objects. 

Start your visit at the Maison des Mégaliths, where you can watch a film about the site in English. The stones are now fenced off to the public, so it’s best to book a guided tour if you want to fully experience the site. When you’re done exploring, take the 10-minute walk to the Museum of Prehistory, which houses one of Europe’s finest collections of prehistoric objects.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

