Capri Tiberio Palace
Right in the center of town, Capri Tiberio Palace mixes la dolce vita
glamour with a globe-trotting sensibility that’s equal parts quirky and elegant. Wanderlust-inducing knickknacks such as globes, vintage trunks, and an eclectic collection of art stud the public spaces, and bookshelves are stocked with coffee-table tomes from the publisher Taschen. A white baby grand provides the soundtrack for aperitivo hour at the Jacky Bar, where wicker poufs, striped blue-and-white banquettes, and Panama hats repurposed as wall decor signal vacation vibes; things are slightly more reserved at the terrace restaurant, a formal space whose brightly colored dishes (think seared scallops with almond sauce and beef tartare with chestnut cream as well as kosher fare) are rivaled only by the panoramic views of the island’s craggy peaks coast and azure sea. And the indoor-outdoor swimming pool, though small, is a savior in the summer heat.