JK Place Capri
This glamorous villa is situated on Capri’s main road—and just a five-minute walk to the port—but JK Place feels like a refuge from the tourist throngs. Interiors have a chic, polished aesthetic that’s the embodiment of la dolce vita:
The crisp white-and-navy spaces are filled with beautiful art and antiques, dramatic fireplaces, and colorful bouquets of blooms, while large windows and panoramic terraces capture views of rugged green hills that fall into the sea. (Yes, that’s Mount Vesuvius looming in the distance.) Posh touches continue in the guest rooms—think monogrammed pillows, canopy beds, wingback chairs, and marble- and mosaic-tiled bathrooms. Lemon trees scent the air throughout the property, from the elegant pool deck and on-site spa to the terrace bar, where sunset aperitivos are accompanied by tasty bites such as sea bream sliders and quail-egg canapés.