Calle Nápoles 40

Che Guevara, an Expat in Mexico City Mexico City Mexico

It's a footnote to more storied facts of his biography, but at one time, Che Guevara lived in Mexico City. He arrived in the capital on September 21, 1954, reportedly near-broke and not knowing anyone in the city. After establishing himself somewhat, he and Hilda Gadea (who would become his first wife) rented an apartment at 40 Calle Napolés. Their daughter, Hilda Guevara, was born in Mexico City in 1956.

It was in Mexico where Guevara met Raul Castro, who was in temporary exile in the country, in 1956. Raul introduced Guevara to Fidel Castro; the two met at the home of another Cuban exile at 49 Calle José Amparán. After chatting all night, Guevara had signed on to Castro's revolutionary dream and the rest, as they say, is history.

The building where Guevara and Gadea lived still stands today, but residents don't take too kindly to curious Che story seekers, so you'll need to content yourself with photos of the building from the outside.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
