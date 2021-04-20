California State Capitol Museum
California State Capitol Museum and ParkThis Neoclassical building from the mid-19th century stands at one end of a large urban park. The interior of the Capitol is worth a visit—its rotunda and historic rooms reflect the history of lawmaking and governing in this state. The small exhibits from every California county highlight the natural beauty and local specialties from all parts of the state. They line the downstairs addition, which is enhanced with Art Deco details and includes the governor's office.
Outside the Capitol is Capitol Park, one of my favorite outdoor spaces in Sacramento. The paths wind past trees from all over the world (a map is available), memorials, a succulent garden, and a rose garden at the other end of the park.
Take a Tour of Trees from Around the World
Capitol Park is one of my favorite outdoor spaces in Sacramento. The capitol building's stately architecture and large dome never fails to impress (the interior is also definitely worth a look!), and the park makes a nice place to enjoy Sacramento's sunny weather. The park stretches down several blocks of Capitol Avenue in downtown Sacramento and is filled with trees from all over the world. Each tree is labeled with its name and place of origin. Sequoias and a variety of palm trees remind visitors of California, while plenty of unusual trees from Asia make a more exotic impression. Capitol Park also has several monuments, including a Vietnam Veterans' Memorial and California Firefighers' Memorial. A beautiful rose garden, usually in bloom from late spring to late fall, sits at the far end of the park.
Splendor Inside California's Capitol
At the heart of Sacramento's downtown sits the Neo-Classical Capitol building. Come inside to see its interior, complete with mosaic floors, an ornate dome, and Art Deco hallways. Be sure to climb the stairs to the overlook on the second floor as well as the Senate Gallery on the third floor. End your visit with a walk through the adjacent park's huge collection of trees from around the world; if weather permits, make your way to the end of the park at 15th St. and see the succulent and rose gardens.
To the Capital!
As a native Californian, I'd always wanted to visit my state's capital in Sacramento despite naysayers warning me that the four hour drive to the city from my home in L.A. wasn't worth it. I'm so glad I ignored the naysayers! While there's plenty to explore in Sacramento, the trip to the California State Capitol Museum alone is worth it for the architecture, the history, and the chance to see where our elected state officials enact our laws!
