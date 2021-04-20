California State Capitol Museum

Take a Tour of Trees from Around the World

Capitol Park is one of my favorite outdoor spaces in Sacramento. The capitol building's stately architecture and large dome never fails to impress (the interior is also definitely worth a look!), and the park makes a nice place to enjoy Sacramento's sunny weather. The park stretches down several blocks of Capitol Avenue in downtown Sacramento and is filled with trees from all over the world. Each tree is labeled with its name and place of origin. Sequoias and a variety of palm trees remind visitors of California, while plenty of unusual trees from Asia make a more exotic impression. Capitol Park also has several monuments, including a Vietnam Veterans' Memorial and California Firefighers' Memorial. A beautiful rose garden, usually in bloom from late spring to late fall, sits at the far end of the park.