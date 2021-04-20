Brent Romick Rodeo Arena
285 Howelsen Parkway
Steamboat Springs Summer Rodeo SeriesSteamboat is a pretty sleepy mountain town and a great event to look forward to in the summer for families and locals alike. It's local lore that the first rodeo in town was in 1898 and the current pro rodeo series has been running for over half a century.
Gates open on these Friday and Saturdays in the Pro Rodeo Summer Series at 5:30 PM and that allows plenty of time for grabbing some grub and finding a seat with a good view. All seats are general admission, so the earlier you get there, the better the seating experience.
The rodeo grounds are on the west side of the Yampa river, just a block from the main street through town at 5th Street and Howelsen Hill Parkway. You'll see upon arrival that everything is walking distance in Steamboat, it's that small of a little Colorado ranching and sporting town.
If you're there for the 4th of July weekend, you're in for a treat with a longer rodeo experience that night and Colorado's largest fireworks display!
Layer up out there, it gets cold once that sun goes down since you're at about 7,000 feet elevation.