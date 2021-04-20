Hilton Gulch School House 40780 County RD 52

The Perfect Steamboat Springs Lunch Ride It's exactly eleven miles from the heart of Steamboat Springs to the old school house of Hilton Gulch, with gradual climbing almost the whole way out. The final few miles have the biggest elevation gain and you're rewarded with sweeping valley and mountain views throughout.

Once you get to the old Hilton Gulch school house, that's your turnaround point since the pavement runs out. Retrace your route back to town and you'll have done twenty two miles with 1,000 feet of climbing, on the perfect lunch time bicycle ride!