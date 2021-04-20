Where are you going?
Hilton Gulch School House

40780 County RD 52
The Perfect Steamboat Springs Lunch Ride Steamboat Springs Colorado United States

The Perfect Steamboat Springs Lunch Ride

It's exactly eleven miles from the heart of Steamboat Springs to the old school house of Hilton Gulch, with gradual climbing almost the whole way out. The final few miles have the biggest elevation gain and you're rewarded with sweeping valley and mountain views throughout.
Once you get to the old Hilton Gulch school house, that's your turnaround point since the pavement runs out. Retrace your route back to town and you'll have done twenty two miles with 1,000 feet of climbing, on the perfect lunch time bicycle ride!
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

