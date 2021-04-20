Where are you going?
Please Feed the Birds Istanbul Turkey
Strait Through Two Continents Istanbul Turkey
Bosphorus, Bosphorus, Bosphorus!!!!! Istanbul Turkey
Istanbul- City on the Edge Istanbul Turkey
The Bosphorus Bridge Istanbul Turkey

Strait Through Two Continents

The Bosphorus, separating Europe and Asia, was and still is one of the most important maritime routes in the world. Straddled by the city of Constantinople—or Istanbul, as it is known today—the Bosphorus Straits lies between the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, and has always been of great commercial and strategic importance.

Today, apart from the hundreds of tankers that sail by and ferries that transport local folk from one continent to the other, tourists from all over the world flock to the strait for a ride on its waters.

Home to some of the most beautiful structures boasting tranquil waterside gardens, mosques, and landing jetties, the Bosphorus is considered the world’s narrowest strait used for international navigation.

The Bosphorus, the Sea of Marmara, and the Dardenelles Strait to the southwest collectively form the Turkish Straits. The Bosphorus, however, plays a significant role in its location as it connects the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara—which in turn connects the Dardenelles to the Aegean Sea and finally empties itself into the Mediterranean Sea.

Sailing the Bosphorus is a must on any visit to Istanbul. You can either take a cruise by heading over to the docks on your own, or enjoy a worry-free planned excursion through a pre-arranged tour. Whichever option you take, the ride is truly panoramic. Lined with scenic buildings, parks, and religious structures, the banks of the Bosphorus are rich in history and culture.
By Rosemarie and Joseph

More Recommendations

Pedro Sanchez
almost 7 years ago

Bosphorus, Bosphorus, Bosphorus!!!!!

one of the many musts in istanbul
in here do not take the tour, just take the ferry and get down on the last stop and come back
Natasha Amar
about 6 years ago

The Bosphorus Bridge

The Bosphorus Bridge often called the First Bridge is one of two bridges in Istanbul between the Asian and European sides of the city.
Amy Hume
almost 7 years ago

Please Feed the Birds

When taking the ferry from Eminonu or Beşiktaş to Kadıköy or the Princes Islands, the birds would very much appreciate some crackers or simit.
Nicholas Andriani
almost 7 years ago

Istanbul- City on the Edge

The Bosphorus splits Istanbul in two parts. A rift in the madness of Europe and Asia, drifting between bodies of fresh and salt water cooling the heated passion of a most ancient urban jungle.

The hot, hot, heat of human movement generates organized chaos as this great strait, this rift, cushions the blow, keeping this romantic city on its axis.

Gulls parade our smooth cruise to the Black Sea as Istanbul, in all its glory, surrounds us reaching out with minarets and the omnipresent aromas of a heavily spiced city.

It’s here, in the interstitial space between East and West, that time stands still…

