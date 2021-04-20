Bosphorus
Strait Through Two ContinentsThe Bosphorus, separating Europe and Asia, was and still is one of the most important maritime routes in the world. Straddled by the city of Constantinople—or Istanbul, as it is known today—the Bosphorus Straits lies between the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, and has always been of great commercial and strategic importance.
Today, apart from the hundreds of tankers that sail by and ferries that transport local folk from one continent to the other, tourists from all over the world flock to the strait for a ride on its waters.
Home to some of the most beautiful structures boasting tranquil waterside gardens, mosques, and landing jetties, the Bosphorus is considered the world’s narrowest strait used for international navigation.
The Bosphorus, the Sea of Marmara, and the Dardenelles Strait to the southwest collectively form the Turkish Straits. The Bosphorus, however, plays a significant role in its location as it connects the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara—which in turn connects the Dardenelles to the Aegean Sea and finally empties itself into the Mediterranean Sea.
Sailing the Bosphorus is a must on any visit to Istanbul. You can either take a cruise by heading over to the docks on your own, or enjoy a worry-free planned excursion through a pre-arranged tour. Whichever option you take, the ride is truly panoramic. Lined with scenic buildings, parks, and religious structures, the banks of the Bosphorus are rich in history and culture.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Bosphorus, Bosphorus, Bosphorus!!!!!
one of the many musts in istanbul
in here do not take the tour, just take the ferry and get down on the last stop and come back
in here do not take the tour, just take the ferry and get down on the last stop and come back
about 6 years ago
The Bosphorus Bridge
The Bosphorus Bridge often called the First Bridge is one of two bridges in Istanbul between the Asian and European sides of the city.
almost 7 years ago
Please Feed the Birds
When taking the ferry from Eminonu or Beşiktaş to Kadıköy or the Princes Islands, the birds would very much appreciate some crackers or simit.
almost 7 years ago
Istanbul- City on the Edge
The Bosphorus splits Istanbul in two parts. A rift in the madness of Europe and Asia, drifting between bodies of fresh and salt water cooling the heated passion of a most ancient urban jungle.
The hot, hot, heat of human movement generates organized chaos as this great strait, this rift, cushions the blow, keeping this romantic city on its axis.
Gulls parade our smooth cruise to the Black Sea as Istanbul, in all its glory, surrounds us reaching out with minarets and the omnipresent aromas of a heavily spiced city.
It’s here, in the interstitial space between East and West, that time stands still…
The hot, hot, heat of human movement generates organized chaos as this great strait, this rift, cushions the blow, keeping this romantic city on its axis.
Gulls parade our smooth cruise to the Black Sea as Istanbul, in all its glory, surrounds us reaching out with minarets and the omnipresent aromas of a heavily spiced city.
It’s here, in the interstitial space between East and West, that time stands still…