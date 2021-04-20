Snack on fresh mangoes, guava and passion fruit

Bora Bora is a great place to sample a range of seasonal tropical fruits. In general, the widest variety is found between November and March, known traditionally as the “season of abundance.” Mango season happens twice a year around December and again in July. Fruits like bananas and papayas, however, are always available. Whereas the mangoes, pineapples, and pomelos are fantastic, the soursop—a big, prickly green fruit with a tart but sweet white fleshy interior—has one of the most unique flavors. If the tropical delights included in your breakfast buffet are not enough for you, buy more by the kilo at the local fruit stalls in Vaitape or along the side of the road.



Hoeppner/Flickr.