Boquete Boquete, Panama

Unfinished Castle En route to the cloud forest and waterfall trails north of Boquete lies an abandoned castle in a lush and magical clearing. The story goes that a man finally started building the dream home for his wife when he retired, but she died before it was done. He too eventually passed of a heart attack and the project was left uncompleted. The family has since put the land up for sale hoping a buyer would be interested in turning the lonely castle into a spa or resort hotel.