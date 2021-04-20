Bodega y Estancia Colomé

A vineyard on top of the world

Estancia Colome is nearly impossible to get to. Located at nearly 9,000 feet above sea level, high in a broad valley in the little-known, jaw-dropping Salta province of Argentina, you have to ford several rivers with your car to get there, which is scary enough itself. I finally had to leave my car on the banks of the last swollen river and call in for a 4WD ride from the note for the final kilometers.



It's one of the highest vineyards in the world and has just a handful of rooms, but the real payoff is the James Turrell Museum on site. For a recluse artist who creates works specially designed for viewing the sky, when you see it, you realize why he chose this site. No lights, just a boatload of stars that you can almost read to. Truly a magical place.



I heard recently that, probably due to the difficulty to get there, the hotel is now only available for private wine tours.