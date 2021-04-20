Where are you going?
Baba's on Cannon

11 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Website
Babas on Cannon Charleston South Carolina United States



Tue - Sat 7am - 3pm, 5pm - 10pm

Babas on Cannon

Simple things gain thoughtful complexity at this bar and tapas hideaway. Charleston’s selective F&B crowd immediately embraced Babas for its unique ideas, like a pomegranate cocktail that features fruit juiced on the spot and mixed with your spirit of choice. The drink-forward menu converts from a hipster coffee shop focus during the day (quiche, BLTs, and drip coffees with peanut pecan milk made in-house) to an evening cocktail and wine bar, accompanied by small bites like pickled shrimp with fennel and lemon, deviled eggs, and a brioche grilled cheese with dijon. It’s worth adding truffles to the grilled cheese, or order them served doused in burgundy and butter on a baguette—one of the owners imports truffles as a side business (and another, the wine whiz Marie Stitt, is the daughter of Southern fine-dining guru, Frank Stitt). Wash it all down with a brilliant pre-bottled 5 oz. martini or gin-and-tonic. Modeled after a European neighborhood café, this is a casual hangout with ample bar seating that stays busy with an in-the-know local crowd.
By Stratton Lawrence , AFAR Local Expert

