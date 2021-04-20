Aveda saint-denis 4177 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2W 2M7, Canada

Easy on the Conscience In this era of responsible consumerism and chemical-free environments, a lot of brands have begun to manufacture products to appeal to the "green" consumer. But what about brands that have been doing this for years? Aveda is one of them. They have been at it since 1978, and they are nowhere near finished.



The company’s roots lie in Ayurveda, the Indian healing tradition based on the knowledge of life and the interconnectedness of all things—body, mind, and emotion. Aveda’s mission, simply put, is to associate beauty with environment and with well-being. To care for the world we live in just as much as we take care of ourselves.



Aveda is constantly evolving. For example, they were one of the first companies to stop adding parabens to their products, and to aim to increase the use of naturally-derived ingredients. And, as a bonus, Aveda is the first beauty company doing its manufacturing with 100% certified wind power.