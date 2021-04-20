Art Deco Historic District
Photo by Angelo Cavalli/agefotostock
Art Deco Tour in Miami BeachMiami Beach’s Art Deco Historic District is the first 20th-century neighborhood to be recognized by the National Register of Historic Places, with 800 structures of historical significance, most built between 1923 and 1943. The Miami Design Preservation League hosts tours to view some of the city’s buildings and historic outdoor spaces. The candy-colored buildings overlook the emerald waters of the Atlantic and have porthole windows, ship-like railings, sleek curves, glass blocks, shiny chrome, and gleaming terrazzo floors resembling the ocean liners of yore.
Discover the architectural beauty of the art deco, Mediterranean Revival, and Miami Modern (MiMo) styles in the Miami Beach Architectural Historic District during the 90-minute Official Art Deco District Walking Tour. It departs each day from the Art Deco Welcome Center on Ocean Drive at 10:30 a.m. (with an additional tour on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.) The tour shows you the interiors and exteriors of many of the area’s most striking buildings. Truly celebrate the art deco period with music, fashion and antique car shows, walking tours, movies, and lectures thrown in for more fun during the annual free Art Deco Weekend. It runs Jan. 15-17, 2016. Image byStig Nygaard