Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Art Deco Historic District

1001 Ocean Drive
Website
Art Deco Tour in Miami Beach Miami Beach Florida United States
Art Deco Tour in Miami Beach Miami Beach Florida United States
Architectural Throwback Miami Beach Florida United States
Art Deco Tour in Miami Beach Miami Beach Florida United States
Art Deco Tour in Miami Beach Miami Beach Florida United States
Architectural Throwback Miami Beach Florida United States

Art Deco Tour in Miami Beach

Miami Beach’s Art Deco Historic District is the first 20th-century neighborhood to be recognized by the National Register of Historic Places, with 800 structures of historical significance, most built between 1923 and 1943. The Miami Design Preservation League hosts tours to view some of the city’s buildings and historic outdoor spaces. The candy-colored buildings overlook the emerald waters of the Atlantic and have porthole windows, ship-like railings, sleek curves, glass blocks, shiny chrome, and gleaming terrazzo floors resembling the ocean liners of yore.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Carillon Miami Beach
over 5 years ago

Architectural Throwback

Discover the architectural beauty of the art deco, Mediterranean Revival, and Miami Modern (MiMo) styles in the Miami Beach Architectural Historic District during the 90-minute Official Art Deco District Walking Tour. It departs each day from the Art Deco Welcome Center on Ocean Drive at 10:30 a.m. (with an additional tour on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.) The tour shows you the interiors and exteriors of many of the area’s most striking buildings. Truly celebrate the art deco period with music, fashion and antique car shows, walking tours, movies, and lectures thrown in for more fun during the annual free Art Deco Weekend. It runs Jan. 15-17, 2016. Image byStig Nygaard

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points