Art Deco Historic District

Discover the architectural beauty of the art deco, Mediterranean Revival, and Miami Modern (MiMo) styles in the Miami Beach Architectural Historic District during the 90-minute Official Art Deco District Walking Tour. It departs each day from the Art Deco Welcome Center on Ocean Drive at 10:30 a.m. (with an additional tour on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.) The tour shows you the interiors and exteriors of many of the area’s most striking buildings. Truly celebrate the art deco period with music, fashion and antique car shows, walking tours, movies, and lectures thrown in for more fun during the annual free Art Deco Weekend. It runs Jan. 15-17, 2016. Image by Stig Nygaard