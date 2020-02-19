Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Alpine Loop Scenic Byway

Alpine Loop Scenic Byway, Pleasant Grove, UT, USA
Website
Alpine Loop Scenic Byway Pleasant Grove Utah United States

Alpine Loop Scenic Byway

For a beautiful summer drive where you'll find blissful pockets of outdoor beauty, head for this 20-mile byway south of Salt Lake City. The winding mountain road, which circumnavigates 11,750-foot Mount Timpanogos, offers access to miles and miles of day-hiking trails. The route, also called Highway 92, passes Timpanogos Cave National Monument (worth a stop for a ranger-led underground tour). Other recommended detours include Robert Redford's Sundance Mountain Resort, and turnoff that leads to a quarter-mile boardwalk hike to Cascade Springs. The loop is open from Memorial Day until the first snow of fall.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Hacks to Upgrade Your Economy Flight Experience
Hacks to Upgrade Your Economy Flight Experience
Where to Travel in 2020 According to Your Astrological Sign
Where to Travel in 2020 According to Your Astrological Sign
Sip & Safari: 18 Days Among the Wines and Wildlife of Southern Africa
Sip & Safari: 18 Days Among the Wines and Wildlife of Southern Africa
Around the World in 25 Days: Visiting the Most Iconic Sites by Private Jet
Around the World in 25 Days: Visiting the Most Iconic Sites by Private Jet