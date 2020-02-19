Alpine Loop Scenic Byway
For a beautiful summer drive where you'll find blissful pockets of outdoor beauty, head for this 20-mile byway south of Salt Lake City
. The winding mountain road, which circumnavigates 11,750-foot Mount Timpanogos, offers access to miles and miles of day-hiking trails. The route, also called Highway 92, passes Timpanogos Cave National Monument (worth a stop for a ranger-led underground tour). Other recommended detours include Robert Redford's Sundance Mountain Resort, and turnoff that leads to a quarter-mile boardwalk hike to Cascade Springs. The loop is open from Memorial Day until the first snow of fall.