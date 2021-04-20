Where are you going?
Alila Jabal Akhdar

Nizwa, Oman
| +968 9737 0898
Nizwa, Oman
At the summit of Oman’s Jabal Akhdar (Green Mountain), you’ll find the new Alila Jabal Akhdar resort, whose flat rooftops are a nod to traditional Omani homes. You can hike the craggy Al Hajar Mountains by day and, by night, take a dip in the infinity pool and soak in the views you can only get when perched 6,500 feet above sea level.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

At the dramatic Alila Jabal Akhdar, a Hendrick’s gin cart beckons by an infinity pool overlooking a deep gorge. When not lounging by the pool, hike in the surrounding mountains.

