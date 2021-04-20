Alila Jabal Akhdar Nizwa, Oman

Alila Jabal Akhdar At the summit of Oman’s Jabal Akhdar (Green Mountain), you’ll find the new Alila Jabal Akhdar resort, whose flat rooftops are a nod to traditional Omani homes. You can hike the craggy Al Hajar Mountains by day and, by night, take a dip in the infinity pool and soak in the views you can only get when perched 6,500 feet above sea level.