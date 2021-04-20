Potcake Play Date: Volunteer and Chill with Awesome Island Dogs
Smart, sweet and loyal. That's a potcake dog in a nutshell. The name given to the stray street dogs hailing from The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos, potcakes got their unique moniker from locals who fed the leftovers "caked" onto the bottom of cooking pots. Today, because of a limited selection of mates on the islands, a truly mixed breed dog has emerged that is found only here. Although they come in all shapes, colors and styles, in general potcakes are known for being compact, having big ears, high intelligence and often a laid back "island" personality -- many love to just do the "potcake slouch" in the sun. Travelers coming to Freeport, on the island of Grand Bahama, can meet the potcakes by visiting the Humane Society of Grand Bahama (HSGB), which is the only shelter on the entire island. Volunteers are always welcome -- be it for a day or a week. Just let the organization know via e-mail or Facebook message a week or two in advance, and they'll be more than happy to let you hang with the potcakes, give baths and walk dogs. You can even take a potcake to the beach for the afternoon as long as you have your own transportation. And should you fall in love, it is not difficult to adopt the pups directly from the shelter and fly home with your new best friend when the vacation ends.