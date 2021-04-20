Alden & Harlow
Alden & HarlowNothing screams New American dining like having a “secret burger” on your menu, and chef Michael Scelfo took his private-patty concept with him after leaving Russell House Tavern to launch Alden & Harlow. Topped with a sheet of crisped Cabot cheese and bread-and-butter pickles, it’s been hailed as one of the best in Boston. Burgers aside, this goosed-up basement tavern in Harvard Square is known for its straightforward and shareable small plates and its spin on the farm-to-table idea where ingredients reach beyond the ordinary. You can order a "ubiquitous kale salad," surely, but why not try the salad of the moment, perhaps a radish and nettles or a local strawberry and escarole, instead? The inventive cocktail menu always features a barrel-aged cocktail (white negroni anyone?) as well as options both stirred or shaken.
Since opening in 2014, Alden & Harlow has earned many positive reviews and a loyal clientele. The restaurant brings the vision of chef Michael Scelfo to life. His take on American classics includes the popular Secret Burger (which has limited availability, so come early if this is on your must-eat list).