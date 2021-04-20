Albert St Alberta iela, Centra rajons, Rīga, LV-1010, Latvia

The most beautiful street in Riga Riga has a number of astounding Art Nouveau buildings, but no better concentration of them than on Albert Street. A short road where every building tries to outdo the last, it's the ultimate address for a pre-Raphaelite beauty (and the most expensive place to live in the whole of Latvia). As well as fantasising about living there - personally, I'd go for the central apartment in the picture above, with its circular balcony - you can visit the Art Nouveau museum at the top of the road, which showcases the interiors of the era. It's an elegant, calm and uplifting place to spend half an hour, if geometric shapes and stucco reliefs are your thing. If they're not, give it a go anyway. You might be surprised.