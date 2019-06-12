You’ll Soon Be Able to Leave Liquids, Laptops in Your Carry-On at Heathrow

London’s Heathrow Airport is investing nearly $63.5 million in new 3-D security equipment that will eliminate the need for passengers to remove liquids and laptops from their carry-on bags and laptop backpacks when passing through security, the airport recently announced.

The new computed tomography (CT) equipment is expected to be rolled out throughout the airport over the next few years and fully installed across Heathrow’s terminals by 2022. With its 3-D capabilities, the CT scanners allow security agents to rotate images of each bag 360 degrees, making it easier to spot explosive devices and other prohibited items.

Once in place, the technology should cut security screening wait times at Heathrow and will also reduce the amount of plastic used at the airport, with passengers no longer being required to put their liquids in plastic bags ahead of screening. (Wondering if your plastic bag–free carry-on will be allowed onboard? Check our breakdown of size restrictions for major airlines.)



Heathrow is the first airport in the United Kingdom to test the new screening technology (Amsterdam’s Schiphol is already using the new technology as well), and other airports in the country are looking to begin their own trials in the coming months.

The investment in the new technology is the airport’s latest attempt to improve the passenger experience at the bustling airport. For instance, Heathrow is also preparing for an expansion project that would increase the airport’s passenger capacity.