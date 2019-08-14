You Can Now Fly to These Luxury Cruises on a Private Jet

Cruising just got a lot fancier. Luxury cruise line Seabourn this week launched a private jet service that passengers can now book to get to their embarkation port, home from their disembarkation port, and for midvoyage flights when sailing on one of the company’s five swanky ships.

The chartered jet program, called Seabourn Private Air, was developed for guests who would rather bypass commercial flights (and who wouldn’t?) for a more exclusive way to get to and from their cruise, including sailings from international ports.

Seabourn Private Air has partnered with a global network of private jet operators to make several manner of aircraft bookable by passengers, including light charter jets capable of carrying between five and eight passengers, midsize jets for between seven and eight passengers, and heavy private jets with capacity for up to 16 passengers.

Pricing varies by itinerary and aircraft, and with the Seabourn private jet program, passengers are booking the entire aircraft, not just a seat. Although Seabourn didn’t provide specific pricing, a recent AFAR story about private jet travel outlined the typical pricing for private jet charters—they cost anywhere from $1,300 per flying hour all the way up to $13,000 per flying hour depending on the size and type of plane.

Seabourn is making its new service available from numerous airports throughout the world that service private aviation, as well as at most major international hubs. Seabourn Private Air includes complimentary private transfers to and from the airport, plus to and from Seabourn’s cruise ports.

The cruise line also said that the private jets would be bookable for midvoyage overland options, such as various excursions from different port calls.

The aircraft are outfitted with Wi-Fi connection onboard, and the flights include round-trip luggage service, Molton Brown toiletries onboard, and food and beverage service, the highlights of which are Regiis Ova caviar, K+M Chocolates, and Montaudon champagne.

The new service is not a surprising extension of the Seabourn cruise offerings, known for over-the-top luxury sailings. The line’s fleet of five high-class 450- and 600-passenger vessels are all outfitted with ocean-view suites, many with balconies. They also feature the onboard dining venue The Grill by Thomas Keller, an elevated steakhouse experience. And the spa and wellness programs onboard are in partnership with holistic healing guru Dr. Andrew Weil.

To take the luxury sailing experience even further, Seabourn this month unveiled the details of its 2021 around-the-world cruise, a 140-day voyage that will visit 60 ports across 32 countries. It will set sail from Miami on January 3, 2021, and head west to Central America, along the west coast of South America, to the islands of the South Pacific, Australia, Indonesia, and Africa, before ending in Barcelona, Spain, on May 24, 2021. Prices start at $60,929 per person.

