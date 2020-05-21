Yosemite Might Require Reservations When It Reopens

Over the course of the past few weeks, parks across the country have started to gradually reopen with a slew of new rules and regulations aimed at enabling park goers to recreate safely and responsibly. Plexiglass shields in visitor centers and capacity limits are becoming the norm. But Yosemite may go even further and require that visitors make reservations.

In a May 18 video call with local stakeholders, Yosemite officials revealed a draft plan to implement day-use reservations when the park reopens, which they hope will be in June. The system will limit daily car traffic in an effort to allow park goers to properly social distance, reports the Fresno Bee. Day-use reservations will be capped at 1,700 cars. An additional 1,900 vehicles associated with overnight reservations will also be allowed in. That’s about half of the approximate daily number of cars that entered the park in June 2019.

Reservations will be available in advance through the booking platform Recreation.gov, which many parks, including Yosemite, use to mete out camping reservations and backcountry permits. An online reservation system like this also reduces the need for in-person contact during entry fee payment. Pass holders would also have to reserve online, but they won’t need to pay a park admission fee, just a small reservation fee.