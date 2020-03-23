Yosemite, Rocky Mountain, and More National Parks Close to Visitors

Last Friday, two of the most visited national parks in the country, Yosemite and Rocky Mountain National Parks, shuttered due to health concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19. Over the weekend, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and White Sands National Park followed suit, possibly hinting that more closures are to come.

On Wednesday, March 18, Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced that the NPS would waive fees at all national parks sites to aid in social distancing, even as more NPS sites announced closures of their visitor centers and programming.

But while the wide open spaces of our national parks theoretically provide a good place for people to practice social distancing, in practice the situation isn’t quite so simple.

Rocky Mountain and Yosemite National Parks, which each welcomed almost 5 million visitors last year, closed following requests from health department officials in the nearby gateway counties. In both parks, the continued stream of visitors created an environment that was not conducive to proper social distancing and also put both visitors and locals in danger. In their requests for closure, local health department officials cited their high-risk populations of retirees and a lack of medical services equipped to handle a surge in coronavirus cases.