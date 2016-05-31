Yes, Venice Really Is Sinking

Scientists have spoken: Venice is sinking. It has dropped a foot in the last century. (four inches of that in one swoop, back in the 1950s.) And absent a miracle, it will drop six more feet during this century.

What will that look like? Picture St. Mark's Square. Its romantic corridor cafés are doomed to go first. As the lowest-lying point of historic Venice, the piazza could turn into the most grandiose outdoor pool ever created. The mosaic pavement of the basilica? You’ll have to admire it through several inches of water. And the wedding cake–like colonnade of the Doge’s Palace could become a suitable docking point for high-bobbing gondolas.

Venice faces many threats—the limestone stilts on which the city was built are buckling under the long-term stress of all those beautiful heavy buildings, and, ironically, restorations to raise damaged palazzos and sinking alleyways cause the delicate old city to crumble even more—but the most urgent is rising sea levels. So far, the city’s famous seasonal high tide has struck during only some winters, but depending on climate change, it could start to arrive annually and stay for half the year. “That’s the apocalyptic picture,” says Luigi Tosi, a coastal geologist with the Institute of Marine Sciences. Satellites are still gathering data, but the prognosis, he says, is “definitely bad.”