Air France Has New Business-Class Seats—and You Could Win a Free Ticket

When it comes to flying in business class, no one does it quite like Air France. Known for its Francophile food options—which begin from the moment you step into its lounges, stocked with petite macarons, croque madames, and classic French cocktails, such as the Kir Royal—amenity kits with products from French brand Clarins, and impeccable service, a flight with the airline is like getting a little slice of la vie française. Although already an excellent experience, this past summer the airline began rolling out updated business-class cabins, starting with flights from Paris to New York City. But things just got even better: This month, Air France is offering travelers the chance to win a pair of free tickets to experience its business-class offering for themselves.

What’s new in Air France’s business-class cabin

Air France’s new business-class cabin features 48-pod style seats; each can be transformed into a 6.5-foot-long, fully lie-flat bed. Although similar to previous iterations, the main change is that the new seats include sliding doors on the pods for even more privacy, the ability to connect Bluetooth headphones to the TV screen, and ottomans (instead of footwells) in the bulkhead seats.

The updated seats are currently available on routes from Charles de Gaulle in Paris (CDG) to John F. Kennedy in New York City (JFK), with plans to roll out across additional routes over the coming year. CEO Anne Rigail has also announced that it will next begin working on updates to its La Première (first class) offering next.

Celebrating 90 years with a cocktails and a giveaway

Each cocktail kit comes with everything you need to make a “French 90,” Air France’s take on a French 75, and details on how to win two round-trip tickets to Paris. Courtesy of Air France

This year also brings a major milestone for the French airline, which will celebrate its 90th anniversary on October 7, 2023. To mark the occasion, Air France unveiled a window display exhibit at Paris shopping center Galeries Lafayette, featuring memorabilia from the airline’s decades-long history. It will be on display until October 10.

For those who aren’t in the City of Light (yet), Air France is giving travelers the chance to win a pair of round-trip, business-class tickets to Paris. To enter, you’ll have to purchase its limited edition, French 75–inspired cocktail kit, which includes all the ingredients you’ll need to make its “French 90" cocktail:



A 750 ml bottle of Citadelle Gin de France

A 375 ml bottle of champagne

A 4-oz. bottle of strawberry lavender syrup

4 lemons (yes, really!)

Inside, you’ll find further instructions on how to enter the contest. In addition to flights, the grand prize will also include a lunch and a private spirits tasting with master distiller from gin brand,Citadelle on the Barge 166, a floating cellar on the River Seine.

Those who don’t win won’t be totally left in the dark, though. The kit will include a voucher for $90 off a future Air France purchase, effectively covering most of the cost of the kit itself.

The kit is available for purchase for $95 (plus tax and shipping) from October 2 to November 2 and can be ordered at cocktailcourier.com. Those who purchase the box will be able to participate in the contest from October 7 until November 10.