Why You Should Go to Rome This Winter

When you dream of taking a Roman holiday, visions of enjoying a cappuccino at an outdoor café or strolling along the Tiber—gelato in hand—may come to mind. But traveling to Italy’s capital city in the off-season after the Christmas crowds disperse and before the Holy Week tourists arrive in April is also a trip to consider. Not only will there be fewer people in town, but also you’ll have more luck finding affordable hotel rates and restaurant reservations. Yes, it might be rainy, but a little drizzle shouldn’t stop you from enjoying that gelato.

Here’s AFAR’s selection of the best places to stay, eat, and see in Rome this winter.

Courtesy of The Rooms of Rome Each apartment at The Rooms of Rome is unique.

Check in to The Rooms of Rome

One of Rome's newest hotels is actually a collection of 24 apartments located inside the 17th century Palazzo Rhinoceros, which the Fondazione Alda Fendi–Esperimenti also calls home. Opened in October 2018, each of the apartments has been individually designed and furnished by the French architect Jean Nouvel with modern furniture and amenities (stainless steel kitchens, rain showerheads, walk-in closets). But Nouvel has also left some historic details of the palace intact, like the peeling paint on the walls to show bits of old frescoes, to remind you what used to be there. Via del Velabro, 9, theroomsofrome.com

Photo by wjarek / Shutterstock.com Enjoy Picassos and Berninis at the same time at the Galleria Borghese.

See the Picasso sculpture exhibit at the Galleria Borghese