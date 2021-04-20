Piazza del Popolo Piazza del Popolo, Roma RM, Italy

Grandeur presonified A stunning piazza with the 3 boulevards of the il Tridente converging at the Obelisk and 2 cathedrals. A more grand example of urbanism you'll be hard put to find, anywhere in the world. From here, shopping (till you drop) and eating like there's no tomorrow are easy todo's to knock of the holiday bucket list. When at this piazza, don't forget to stand in awe of Caravaggio's work at the Santa Maria del Popolo, Cerasi Chapel.