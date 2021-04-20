Piazza del Popolo
Piazza del Popolo, Roma RM, Italy
Grandeur presonifiedA stunning piazza with the 3 boulevards of the il Tridente converging at the Obelisk and 2 cathedrals. A more grand example of urbanism you'll be hard put to find, anywhere in the world. From here, shopping (till you drop) and eating like there's no tomorrow are easy todo's to knock of the holiday bucket list. When at this piazza, don't forget to stand in awe of Caravaggio's work at the Santa Maria del Popolo, Cerasi Chapel.
almost 7 years ago
The Grandness that is Roma!
First night in Rome, I metro-ed it to Piazza Di Popolo. The sun was setting and dusk hue-ed the grand square. Two bastion buildings welcomed me like solemn butlers to the Via Veneto where all of Rome had come out to enjoy the evening.
almost 7 years ago
Piazza del Popolo
August 5th, 2004
It was one of those trips. How can you see Rome in a half a day, a full day and another half a day?
We walked all over everywhere, sampled way too many gelatos, and here in the Piazza del Popolo, found one of the best coffees of the trip.
