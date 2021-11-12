The Credit Card Every Tech-Loving Traveler Should Get Now

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Compensation may impact how an offer is presented. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team.

It’s that time of year when Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and holidays ads start appearing nearly everywhere, and we are reminded of all the glossy gadgets and latest tech items we may—or may not—need. While you work out which camera, computer, or headphones to get next, we’re here to tell you about a credit card that beats all others for extending the life of electronic purchases: the Citi Premier® Card.

This travel credit card by Citi is already well-known for a strong points’ earning structure despite a low annual fee of $95. Less known is the card’s exceptional extended warranty program, providing an extra 24 months of coverage on most electronics (and almost all things with a warranty for that matter). Here’s why tech-loving travelers should consider getting this card now.

Best-ever welcome bonus

’Tis the season for introductory offers hitting all-time highs, and the Citi Premier Card is no exception. Earn 80,000 bonus ThankYou points after spending $4,000 in the first three months of account opening. Then choose whether to spend that bonus on travel or gadgets.

Citi ThankYou points transfer to 15 airline partners, including Flying Blue (AirFrance/KLM) and JetBlue TrueBlue at a 1:1 ratio. Points can also be redeemed for gift cards with major brands like Apple and Best Buy at a ratio of 1,000 points to $10 (e.g., 80,000 welcome bonus = $800 in gift cards). Keep in mind, points generally have more value when redeemed for flights. For example, JetBlue TrueBlue points are pegged to ticket dollar value and are worth around 1.5 cents apiece, so a 80,000 welcome bonus means $1,200 in JetBlue tickets.

Triple points in key categories

The Citi Premier Card lets you rack up points quickly by offering triple points in several popular spending categories among travelers. You’ll earn three points per dollar spent at restaurants, supermarkets, and gas stations, as well as on air travel and hotels (plus one point per dollar on everything else.)

The extended warranty program that tops them all

Items that come with a manufacturer’s warranty against defects or covered failures do so for a specified period, ranging from a few months to a few years. During that time, the manufacturer is responsible for repairing or replacing the item if things go wrong. However, things never seem to go south until this warranty ends, especially with pricey electronics—which is why extended warranties were created.