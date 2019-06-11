These Exciting New Airline Routes to Europe Are Finally Here

Jun 11, 2019
American Airlines launched direct flights from Philadelphia to Dubrovnik on Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast this summer.
Thanks to these new European flights, it’s much easier to hop across the pond from the United States this summer.
If you’re dreaming about where to go in 2019, these brand-new airline routes between the United States and Europe could inspire your next trip. Whether you’re looking for direct flights to unexpected Italian cities, the first transatlantic passenger flight from Charleston, or a longhaul from Los Angeles to Finland, there’s something here for everyone.
On June 10, 2019, TAP Air Portugal opened its first gateway to the West Coast with five weekly nonstop flights from SFO to Lisbon on Airbus A330neo aircraft. The flights will take off on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Economy tickets will start at $800 round-trip.
Despite being home to one of the largest Greek communities in the United States, Chicago has never had a direct flight to Athens until now. From May 3 to September 28, 2019, American Airlines will fly daily between Chicago and Athens on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.
On April 4, 2019, British Airways launched the first ever transatlantic passenger flights from South Carolina. The twice-weekly flights operate on Thursdays and Sundays into London Heathrow Airport on Boeing 787 Dreamliners and will run seasonally until October 24, 2019.
Miami to Warsaw, LOT Polish Airlines
On June 1, 2019, LOT Polish Airlines began direct flights between Miami and Warsaw Chopin Airport four times a week on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Miami currently has direct flights to 20 European cities, but this is its first nonstop to Poland.
Although Finnair already flew to California through San Francisco, on March 31, 2019, the airline also opened up service to Los Angeles three times a week on new Airbus A350 aircraft.
If you’re sad about Game of Thrones ending, head to the real-life King’s Landing this summer. Launched June 7, 2019, American Airlines’ seasonal flights between Philadelphia and Dubrovnik will run three times a week until September 27, 2019, on Boeing 767 aircraft.
Las Vegas to Amsterdam, KLM
On June 6, 2019, KLM launched nonstop flights between Amsterdam Schiphol and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The service started with flights twice a week and will be expanded to three per week on July 2, 2019.
Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport currently offers direct flights to five European cities, and on July 8, 2019, daily nonstops between the Twin Cities and Ireland’s capital city will take off on Boeing 757 aircraft. In the winter, this route will be reduced to four flights per week.
United started flying directly between Newark and Naples on May 22, 2019, making it the only carrier offering nonstop service between the United States and southern Italy’s largest city, which also serves as the gateway to the Amalfi Coast. The daily seasonal service on Boeing 767 aircraft will continue through October 4, 2019.
Boston to Edinburgh, Delta Air Lines
Daily nonstop flights on Boeing 757 aircraft launched on May 23, 2019, between Boston and Scotland’s capital, expanding the existing nonstop service between Boston and the United Kingdom on Delta, which only serviced London Heathrow prior.
British Airways launched nonstop flights from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to London Heathrow on April 2, 2019, with service four times a week on Boeing 787 Dreamliners. This is the first time since 2004 a direct flight to London is being offered from Pittsburgh after US Airways discontinued its service to Gatwick.
Lufthansa already offers daily flights from Dallas and Houston to Germany, but on May 3, 2019, it started direct service from Austin to Frankfurt five times a week on Airbus A330 aircraft.
In addition to brand-new direct flights to Dubrovnik (as well as Edinburgh and Berlin), Philly also got a route to Italy’s culinary capital for seasonal flights between June 6 and September 28, 2019. While there are plenty of nonstop routes between the United States and other Italian cities, this is the first nonstop to Bologna from the United States.
This article originally appeared online in November 2018; it was updated on June 11, 2019, to include current information.
