Experience Legendary Glamour at This Timeless Resort

Relax and let the ocean breezes, warm weather, and stunning Queen Anne architecture transport you back in time. Like a dream of sea, sun, and sand meeting art and culture, The Victorian, one of five “neighborhoods” that make up the storied Hotel del Coronado, is one of the near-extinct examples of wooden Victorian resorts. This celebrated and historic gem on the Pacific has hosted generations of travelers including presidents, dignitaries, and Hollywood elite since it open its doors in 1888.

Located just across the bay from San Diego on Coronado Island, the new grand entry (part of an extensive renovation) welcomes guests, helping the bustling world recede and inviting an easy, elevated state of mind to take its place: The Del state of mind. The way The Victorian pairs a laidback California lifestyle with modern elegance is part of 134 years of making history.

Preserving a legendary destination

Experience storied charm at Hotel del Coronado.

As part of a $400 million, multi-year project, the original lobby and main entrance of the resort has been painstaking restored with careful attention to every detail. Upon your approach to The Victorian on the redesigned brick drive, you’ll notice the grandeur right away with magnificent vistas of the iconic turrets, porte-cochere, and the effervescent central fountain.

Heritage and style infuse the welcoming entrance of the hotel too. You can linger on the front porch, taking in the breathtaking view from one of the rocking chairs on a wide veranda that was featured in the Marilyn Monroe classic Some Like It Hot. Last seen in 1961, the front porch has been meticulously restored based on historic plans and photographs, along with dozens of gorgeous stained glass windows, some of which were reproduced. Take in these lush surroundings at the weekly Front Porch Swing event, where you can sip tea-inspired cocktails while listening to lively swing music.

In the lobby, immerse yourself in vintage glamour and exquisite craftsmanship. The intricate original woodwork was carefully hand-stripped and re-stained its original color; a hand-painted silk wall covering that was custom-made by de Gournay nods to the wildlife that formerly roamed here; the 6-foot original stained-glass Coronation Window casts brilliant rainbows across the parquet floor; and a new hand-blown glass and cut crystal chandelier inspired by the 1888 original gives the entire space an ethereal glow.

Hotel del Coronado’s front porch provides a relaxing spot for simply sipping a drink

Sip, shop, and explore

Delve deeper into The Victorian’s history by visiting the Ice House Museum, originally built in 1889 and now restored as a museum with rotating and permanent exhibits. Book one of the docent-led or self-guided tours, or host a distinctive private event there.

In The Victorian neighborhood you can also gather with loved ones at Babcock & Story Bar with stunning ocean views and a rich tapestry of historic and modern elements. Grab a stool at the mahogany bar that’s been beautifully restored to its original glory or choose a table in the large outdoor patio with panoramic views of beach vistas and California sunsets.

You can take some of The Del’s sophisticated style home with you from Shops at The Del including Beachouse, Monroe women’s boutique, and The Signature Shop. Travelers and guests will also find timeless treasures at The Del’s specialty shops like Est. 1888, or kick-start your coastal adventure with S.R.F., an experiential shop with action sporting goods, beach apparel, and accessories.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor, a cultural connoisseur, or returning guest, you’ll join all the legends who’ve also enjoyed the incredible history and location of The Victorian when you stay here. Nestled alongside one of California’s most iconic beaches and spending the day, the weekend, or more will leave you with new perspectives and rich memories that will last a lifetime.