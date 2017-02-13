Why Raising Your Kids Abroad Is the Best Thing You Can Do for Them

The first step is the hardest. It took months of preparation for my American family of four to relocate from New York City to London in 2011. Storage, bank accounts, taxes, schools—we had a never-ending list of chores.

But the next step is always easier. Moving from London to Singapore a year later was a snap: buying one-way tickets, renting an apartment online, changing SIM cards. Five years on, we’re not just expats but “perma-pats,” joining the nearly 9 million Americans who live abroad, many chasing opportunity rather than longing for home. We’ve got plans for mini sabbaticals in Berlin, Dubai, and San Francisco. Our goal is to live in a different city every year or two.

It has become impossible to imagine our two kids growing up any other way. My seven-year-old daughter recently announced her chosen career path as “explorer.” Having already notched 60 trips to 30 countries, it’s not clear that she’ll ever live anywhere for long. Our five-year-old son loves being on the move, too: He gets to see different cars and trucks in each city. Together, they are practically the poster children for the Samsonite scooter suitcases they ride as they whiz around airports. Taking trips to Thailand, Laos, and China is the norm for our kids. They’ve become bilingual in Hindi and English at home and learn Mandarin in the classroom. No student graduates from an international school in Singapore speaking fewer than three languages.