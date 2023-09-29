Why This Riviera Maya Resort Is Exactly the Retreat You Need

If you think you know what all-inclusive luxury means, think again. Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya defies categorization. Tucked away on a secluded beach in México’s exclusive Riviera Maya, yet only 35 minutes from Cancún International Airport, the all-inclusive, adults-only resort provides travelers with everything you could want on a dream Caribbean vacation. Part of Hyatt’s recent foray into the all-inclusive market, the luxury property skips the fine print and exclusions in favor of an elevated level of quality and care, plus a stunning oceanfront setting, gourmet cuisine, contemporary accommodations, and vibrant culture. Here’s why it should be the next place you stay.

Uncover the best of the Riviera Maya

Relaxing on the Riviera Maya Beach at Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya Courtesy of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Set beside the sparkling Caribbean Sea on México’s northeastern Yucatán Peninsula, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya boasts 1.5 expansive acres of pristine sugar-sand beach just outside its front door. Savor the peace and seclusion of the hotel’s gorgeous, intimate retreat while relaxing under a palapa, sipping a handcrafted cocktail, or taking a dip in the ocean. Should you decide to venture off property, the bustling resort town of Playa del Carmen and Tulum, famous for its yoga retreats and the preserved ruins of an ancient Mayan port city, are a short drive away.

Stay in stylish accommodations

An Oceanfront King room with a private pool at Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya Courtesy of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Resembling a modern hacienda, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya’s 291 luxury accommodations all feature a furnished balcony or patio to soak in the view over the turquoise Caribbean Sea, mangroves, or lush garden. Choose from 12 different room and suite categories, each with spa-like bathrooms and rainfall showers. Swim-up rooms grant access to a semi-private pool. For the ultimate experience, book a premium suite with butler service.

Immerse yourself in all-inclusive activities and amenities

Yoga Class at Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya Courtesy of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Whether you want to zone out in a chaise longue or fill your day with watersports and mixology classes, the choice is yours at Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya. Plunge into the beachfront pool and grab a margarita from the swim-up bar or warm up in the hot tubs. Get your pulse racing with outdoor yoga, water aerobics, biking, or at the modern gym. Once the sun sets, head to the Beach Club for nightly live music and culturally inspired shows. And yes, it’s all included.

Embrace wellness

The Zen Spa at Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya Courtesy of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Newly remodeled, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya’s Zen Spa features 10 spa suites, relaxation areas, a sauna, and a steam room. Inspired by pre-Hispanic Mayan culture and traditions, the spa’s treatments were thoughtfully designed to stimulate the senses and restore inner balance. Guests can even customize a body scrub or wrap using Mexican herbs based on their specific skincare needs. Don’t miss the spa’s eight-step hydrotherapy ritual, which detoxifies skin and promotes inner peace with contrasting warm and cold temperatures combined with high and low water pressure.

Dig into gourmet cuisine

Lunch at Lola Beach Restaurant at Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya Courtesy of Playa Hotels & Resorts

With nine themed restaurants, bars, and lounges, staying at Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya is a gastronomic experience too. Savor coastal Mediterranean dishes at Capri Grille, enjoy dinner (and a show) at Tempest’s teppanyaki table, and satisfy your sweet tooth with a scoop of gelato at Coffee Republic. The party never stops thanks to unlimited drinks at Lola Beach, featuring fresh seafood and Latin Caribbean cuisine. Don’t want to go out? Cater to your cravings any time with complimentary room service.

Tap into your romantic side

Discover Romance at Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya Courtesy of Playa Hotels & Resorts

An undeniably romantic retreat, the adults-only Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya offers an ideal destination to connect and fall deeper in love with those closest to you. Let the resort’s dedicated romance concierge help you set the mood, from planning a moonlit dinner on the beach surrounded by the sound of waves to arranging a private hot tub bath. At the Zen Spa, couples can book a full-body chocolate treatment that includes a massage followed by a plate of fruit, and aphrodisiac drinks.