Destinations
Africa
Asia
Caribbean
Europe
Middle East
North America
South + Central America
Oceania
All Travel Guides
Trip Ideas
AFAR Advisor
Art + Culture
Beaches
Cities We Love
Cruise
Destination Spotlight
Epic Trips
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
In the Magazine
LGBTQ Travel
Longreads
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Travel for Good
Weekend Getaways
Where to Go Next
Tips + News
Air Travel News
Business Travel
COVID + Travel
Cruise News
The Future of Travel
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Trains
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Trending Travel News
Visas + Passports
All
Hotels
Journeys
Subscribe
Newsletter
Subscribe to Print Magazine
Give a Gift
Renew Magazine
Magazine Customer Service
Menu
Destinations
Africa
Asia
Caribbean
Europe
Middle East
North America
South + Central America
Oceania
All Travel Guides
Trip Ideas
AFAR Advisor
Art + Culture
Beaches
Cities We Love
Cruise
Destination Spotlight
Epic Trips
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
In the Magazine
LGBTQ Travel
Longreads
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Travel for Good
Weekend Getaways
Where to Go Next
Tips + News
Air Travel News
Business Travel
COVID + Travel
Cruise News
The Future of Travel
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Trains
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Trending Travel News
Visas + Passports
All
Hotels
Journeys
Subscribe
Newsletter
Subscribe to Print Magazine
Give a Gift
Renew Magazine
Magazine Customer Service
Playa Hotels & Resorts
Articles by Author
Hotels
Why This Riviera Maya Resort Is Exactly the Retreat You Need
Sponsored by
Playa Hotels & Resorts
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
Email
(required)
Submit