Why European Airlines Are Flying Empty Planes

With an Omicron-fueled drop in demand, planes continue to fly in Europe even without passengers so that airlines won’t lose their airport slots. But what about climate concerns?

Europe’s sky is filling up with near-empty polluting planes that serve little other purpose than safeguarding airlines’ valuable time slots at some of the world’s most important airports. The highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 has put many off flying, and because of it, getting people and goods from point A to point B has become an afterthought for thousands of flights. It has created strange bedfellows, with environmentalists and major airlines united to cut down on empty or near-empty flights by pressuring the European Union, a pledged global leader in combating climate change, to tweak the rules on airport slots. “The EU surely is in a climate emergency mode,” activist Greta Thunberg tweeted sarcastically this week, linking to a story about Brussels Airlines making unnecessary flights. ”Brussels Airlines makes 3,000 unnecessary flights to maintain airport slots”



Landing and departure slots for popular routes in the biggest airports are an extremely precious commodity in the industry, and to keep them, airlines need to guarantee a high percentage of flights. It is why loss-making flights must be maintained to ensure companies keep their slots. It was an accepted practice despite the pollution concerns, but the pandemic slump in flying put that in question. Normally, airlines had to use 80 percent of their given slots to preserve their rights, but the EU has cut that to 50 percent to ensure as few empty or near-empty planes crisscross the sky as possible. In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has waived similar minimum slot-use rules through March 26, citing the pandemic. Slots are limited at only a handful of U.S. airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York and Reagan Washington National outside Washington, D.C. Just last month, when there were still some hopes the pandemic might finally wane, the European Commission confirmed the 50 percent rule but said it would be increased to 64 percent at the end of March. However, major airlines like Lufthansa, Air France, and KLM say they are counting on further flexibility, including further decreasing the threshold level on the time slots. “As an airline you can find yourself in the situation of either losing slots because you cancel flights or flying with half-empty aircraft. Both situations are not desirable,” Dutch airline KLM said.

