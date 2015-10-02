Where to Go in Paris This Fall: Your Ultimate Guide

It’s an obvious must on any travel bucket list: Paris. Once you’ve analyzed art at the Louvre and climbed to the tip of the Eiffel Tower, move on to the must-see’s as told by the locals.

The Insider’s To-Do List

Whether you go to Paris annually or once a decade, these spots are unmissable.



When it comes to museums, if you like the Centre Pompidou, known as much for its inside-out design as for modern art, try this: The year-old Fondation Louis Vuitton, which looks like a massive glass boat sailing on Bois de Boulogne park.

When it comes to shopping, if you like Merci, a trend hunter’s first stop for bohemian threads and quirky miscellany, try this: Recently opened La Trésorerie, which stocks modern home goods, many made from renewable materials.



When it comes to nightlife, if you like the drinks at Experimental Cocktail Club, a favorite among global bartenders, try this: A Nevez Old-Fashion, spiked with whiskey from Brittany, at Le Syndicat, a new shrine to rare French booze.

Photo courtesy of Martin

The Dinner for You

Be as finicky as you like—Paris has a restaurant right in your sweet spot.

Martin: Go for the terrace and elegant small plates—black mullet ceviche, fried chicken with kimchi, mushroom toast—at bafflingly affordable prices.

Pascade: Pascade raises the bar for the kind of crêpes soufflés you’d find in the Averyon region. The menu’s standouts are the umami asparagus maki and the spicy chicken yassa.