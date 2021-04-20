Fondation Louis Vuitton 8 Avenue du Mahatma Gandhi, 75116 Paris, France

Photo courtesy of Fondation Louis Vuitton/Iwan Baan More info Sat, Sun 9am - 9pm Mon, Wed, Thur 11am - 8pm Fri 11am - 9pm

Fondation Louis Vuitton With its swooping glass panels that resemble a kind of space-age ship's sails, Frank Gehry's design for the Louis Vuitton art collection, which opened in fall 2014, is worth the Métro ride to the far-flung 16th arrondissement. The multiple terraces let you peek through and around the panels: One side overlooks the verdant Bois de Boulogne park, while the other offers a view of the Eiffel Tower, looking miniature in the distance. The innovative exhibitions of modern and contemporary art rotate twice yearly. Outside on the ground level is a can't-miss piece by Olafur Eliasson: a dizzying row of yellow-glass and mirrored columns that are guaranteed to fill your Instagram feed.