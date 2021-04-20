Fondation Louis Vuitton
8 Avenue du Mahatma Gandhi, 75116 Paris, France
| +33 1 40 69 96 00
Photo courtesy of Fondation Louis Vuitton/Iwan Baan
More info
Sat, Sun 9am - 9pm
Mon, Wed, Thur 11am - 8pm
Fri 11am - 9pm
Fondation Louis VuittonWith its swooping glass panels that resemble a kind of space-age ship's sails, Frank Gehry's design for the Louis Vuitton art collection, which opened in fall 2014, is worth the Métro ride to the far-flung 16th arrondissement. The multiple terraces let you peek through and around the panels: One side overlooks the verdant Bois de Boulogne park, while the other offers a view of the Eiffel Tower, looking miniature in the distance. The innovative exhibitions of modern and contemporary art rotate twice yearly. Outside on the ground level is a can't-miss piece by Olafur Eliasson: a dizzying row of yellow-glass and mirrored columns that are guaranteed to fill your Instagram feed.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
Fondation Louis Vuitton
This private cultural initiative was officially announced in 2006 “to promote and support contemporary artistic creation for a wide French and international audience.” The new art and culture museum was opened in November 2014 in the Bois de Boulogne public park in the 16th arrondissement of Paris. Designed by architect Frank Gehry, the hypermodern glass-and-concrete building consists of numerous curving panels that call to mind a lunar landing colony, or perhaps a deconstructed iceberg. Twice a year, new exhibitions are mounted to supplement the foundation's collection on display in the galleries. Fondation Louis Vuitton also has a restaurant run by a Michelin-starred chef—with themed dinners twice a week—as well as a bookshop.