8 Amazing Days in London and Paris

Day 1

Arrive in London

After you land in London and pass through customs, a representative for Adventures by Disney will be waiting to meet you and escort you to a car and driver who will take you to your hotel for the next three nights, The Landmark London.



This historic property, constructed in 1899, offers a taste of old England, while all the rooms offer the latest in comforts and amenities. It also boasts an enviable location, in Marylebone, between Regent’s Park and Hyde Park. It’s a quiet yet central neighborhood, with everything from West End theaters to many of London’s most famous historic sites nearby.



You’ll have the remainder of the day free to explore London on your own. Note: The Landmark London has a spa, if you’d like to book a treatment to ease you into your vacation. Perhaps you could try the Traveller’s Massage, designed to help your internal body clock adjust.



In the evening, join your fellow travelers and meet your Adventure Guides at a welcome dinner at The Landmark. You’ll learn more about what you’ll see over the upcoming week in two different countries, and the other adventurers who will join you on this journey.