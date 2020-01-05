8 Amazing Days in London and Paris

At your first stop this morning, the Tower of London
, you’ll be greeted by one of the famous Beefeater Guards, who have been entrusted with protecting the fortress since 1485. Your first stop in the Tower will be a private viewing of the crown jewels
, led by an expert warder. This rare opportunity to see the glittering crowns, coronets, orbs, and specters without waiting in a long queue is typical of the private-access experiences that Adventures by Disney provides to its guests.
Afterwards, you’ll tour the Tower itself, an 11th-century castle that stands alongside the Thames in the middle of contemporary London. Over the years, the Tower has had a number of functions, including as a zoo, a mint, and perhaps most infamously as a prison. Among those confined in its walls were the “Princes in the Tower” (the sons of Edward IV), the nine-day queen Lady Jane Grey, and even Elizabeth I (briefly). Henry VIII’s third wife, Anne Boleyn, was executed in the Tower, and her ghost is said to still haunt it. Your guide will bring the Tower’s colorful history and legends to life.
You’ll next enjoy a private boat ride on the Thames. This river has long been the commercial thoroughfare of southern England—a place where royals made their way to the capital, and ships from around the world brought goods to the city’s markets, especially at the height of the empire. Your boat ride will provide an unusual perspective on the many buildings—the Tower, the Houses of Parliament, the Tate Gallery, and others—on its banks.
In the afternoon, you’ll visit Westminster Abbey on another private tour with a guide. Since the Norman Conquest, every king and queen of England has been crowned here, and it’s also been the location of a number of royal weddings, most recently that of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. Most of England’s monarchs are buried in the abbey, while there are also tombs and memorials to many of the country’s leading scientific and cultural figures. There’s a lot of history in the Abbey, and your guide will ensure that you don’t overlook any intriguing details.
After lunch, take part in a guided walk via St. James Park, witness the Queen’s Royal Guards on horseback, and then take a photo in front of Buckingham Palace, the historic residence of England’s royal family.
You’ll have this evening on your own, and your Adventure Guide will be able to provide restaurant and theater recommendations.