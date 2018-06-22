Where to Find Your Winter Wonderland in the Middle of Summer

It’s funny that we wish for summer all winter long, but when it’s finally here, we spend so much time trying to escape its often extreme heat. For real relief, go bigger than movie theaters, swimming pools, and ice cream stands—head for the Southern Hemisphere. There, you can find winter respite and all the cold-weather activities you love (and the airfare is generally cheaper then too). Say good-bye to sandy beaches and palm trees and hello to snow-covered mountain peaks.

Photo by Nicole Patience/Shutterstock Mount Buller feels like it was plucked straight out of the European Alps.

Mount Buller, Australia



Ushuaia, Argentina

Three hours from Melbourne Mount Buller is as quaint and bustling as any proper ski resort town should be, and except for the accents, you might even think you’re in an alpine village in Switzerland. Take a sled dog tour through the Victorian Alps and learn how to drive your own team of Siberian huskies, or enjoy an orienteering game called snowgaining along the crests and ridges of the mountain. Snowgaining is like a high-altitude scavenger hunt: You’re given clues to locations you must find and visit. Skiing is an obvious choice in the snow, but here you can also learn telemarking, a Norwegian subtype of skiing in which a specialized binding puts the skier in a kneeling position as he or she speeds down the slopes.

Nicknamed the “End of the World,” Ushuaia is a winter resort town on the tip of Argentina; it’s also the southernmost city in the world. If you’re feeling adventurous, board Adventure Life’s ship, Ocean Nova, in Ushuaia to sail across the Drake Passage to the coasts of Antarctica on itineraries lasting from six to 19 days. Book a 4x4 tour through the frozen forests of Argentina’s Tierra del Fuego National Park with the tour operator Tierra Turismo. After sloshing along the rough, unpaved roads in a Land Rover, you’ll take in panoramic views of Roca (Acigami) Lake and Lapataia Bay.

Courtesy of King’s Lodge When it snows at King’s Lodge in the Tyume Valley, it feels like you’re in the last place left on Earth.

Tyume Valley, South Africa



Huayna Potosí, Bolivia



Photo by chrisontour84/Shutterstock During the winter in Patagonia, you can ice hike on Grey Glacier.

Patagonia, Chile



Hanmer Hot Springs, New Zealand



Photo by SAPhotog/Shutterstock Yes, you can snowboard in Lesotho in June.

Maluti Mountain Range, Lesotho

