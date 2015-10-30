Where to Eat in Newfoundland, According to a Chef

Matt Jennings of Boston's Townsman recently spent several days in St. John, Newfoundland for the Northern Chefs Alliance, a culinary think-tank for some of North America’s top chefs. Food, of course, was top of mind. Here, his five top picks for lobster rolls, Canadian comfort food, and chef-approved potato chips.

Crow's Nest Officers Club

“This is the ultimate St. John dive bar. It's been around since 1842 and has that classic, throwback feel, darkly lit and underground with lots of nautical memorabilia. Technically it's a museum, as recognized by the Museum Association of Canada. They're very proud of their war heroes, which you could feel all around you at this place, given its location adjacent to the National War Memorial.”

The Merchant Tavern

“Another one of Jeremy Charles's spots, this is St. John's version of a New England seafood joint. It's super casual but the food quality is exceptional. Jeremy puts his own spin on New England comfort food classics. We had a killer fried fish sandwich with some local Newfoundland cod, lobster rolls, burgers, fried chicken; you name it. Jeremy's makes something special out of the ordinary.”

Raymonds