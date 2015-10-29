Where To Eat, Sleep, and Drink Wine in Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico

Most tourists go to Mexico planning to sip some smoky mezcal, throw back a few rounds of tequila, or order a Corona by the pool. But in Baja California, a few miles from the fishing town of Ensenada, there’s another option: great wine. Tucked into the arid Sierra de San Pedro Mártir mountains, the Valle de Guadalupe is like the south-of-the-border Sonoma—if you rewind some 20 years. It's not exactly undiscovered—plenty of gringos have visited the picturesque Ruta del Vino ("wine route") since the winemakers began arriving in ‘90s—but it’s still being explored and developed. And in addition to lots of excellent wine, the valley is also home to some of Mexico's most innovative chefs.

The best meal around is at Corazón de Tierra, a beautiful restaurant situated next to the La Villa del Valle hotel. For about $100 you can have six courses (and a couple extra surprises from the kitchen) paired with wines, most of which come from small local wineries and are not available to purchase or taste anywhere else.

Photo by Kathryn Romeyn Crispy quail with vegetables at Corazón de Tierra

Photo by Kathryn Romeyn Deckman's en el Morgor

Photo by Kathryn Romeyn The pool at Encuentro Guadalupe