Travel InspirationIn the MagazineFounder’s Note
By Greg Sullivan
  •  November 24, 2020

Where Does Travel Go From Here?

The pandemic crushed the travel industry. As we look to a brighter future, AFAR founder Greg Sullivan shares how we can make travel a more positive force in the world.
Where Does Travel Go From Here?

Photo by Peter Bohler

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused so much pain and destruction. My heart goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one and to those who have suffered through sickness and confinement. And I feel such empathy for those who have had their livelihoods upended and dealt with financial hardship. Our industry, the travel industry, has been crushed, and the consequences have affected so many of our friends and colleagues. It is heartbreaking. AFAR has not been immune. While we greatly expanded our digital content in 2020, our Where to Go 2021 issue—on newsstands in mid-December—is the first we have published since last spring.

We are fully aware that the pandemic is not behind us yet. We also know that we can do better, both as an industry and as travelers. As we begin to reimagine travel, AFAR has joined an industry effort called the Future of Tourism, which is dedicated to inspiring and educating travel businesses and travelers alike to improve upon we were doing before the pandemic.

We have always believed that travel can be a powerful force for good in the world. Done right, travel can redistribute wealth; broaden people’s perspectives and make them wiser and more caring; and support people who have been shortchanged by prejudice and systemic barriers. And it can do all this while leaving a lighter environmental footprint. To us, the future of travel is one in which local businesses and residents welcome visitors who seek to give, not just take, when they experience a destination. “Our presence changes a place,” writes Eric Weiner. “The question is how.”

To us, the future of travel is one in which local businesses and residents welcome visitors who seek to give, not just take, when they experience a destination.

At AFAR, we’ve long said that our readers are the world’s best travelers because we’re a company driven by values, and you respond to those values. You care. You want to make a positive difference. You want to do better.

Based on the way people throughout the world responded to the pandemic, I’m hopeful that there are many more people like you out there. You are the role models who influence how others travel. We at AFAR will do our utmost to help people to be better travelers and more conscientious world citizens. And we ask you to continue to push yourselves to be better travelers. What you do makes a difference.

Together, we can make travel a much more positive force in the world. We look forward to making the journey with you.

>>Next: We’re All Going to Be Better Travelers Now, Right? A Comedian on Our New Global Future

Greg Sullivan
Greg Sullivan is the cofounder and CEO of Afar.
FROM OUR PARTNERS
The sun sets over the mountains to create a beautiful golden hour at Marichel vineyard overlooking Okanagan Lake
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
You Don’t Need an Itinerary for British Columbia’s Wine Country—Just a Sauna and a Bike
Sponsored by
Sandstone rocks form an arch over cerulean blue water at the Crystal Lagoon in Comino
Health + Wellness
How to Experience a Different Kind of Wellness in Malta
Sponsored by
Reine, Norway
Journeys: Europe
15 Days Under the Midnight Sun in Norway
Sponsored by
The Northern Lights in Norway
Journeys: Europe
This 16-Day Nordic Trip Includes a Night in a Glass Igloo
Sponsored by
The Northern Lights with a Hurtigruten ship
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
Chase the Northern Lights Along Norway’s Arctic Coast
Sponsored by
Ålesund, Norway
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
12 Days, from Norway’s Fjords to Lapland’s Forests
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
Hotel Esencia
Off The Tourist Trail
Off The Tourist Trail, Riviera Maya
October 6, 2026 10:36 AM
 · 
Michaela Trimble
hotel facade with red roof and mountains in the backdrop
hotel facade with red roof and mountains in the backdrop
Hotels We Love
These Are 12 of the Most Haunted Hotels in America
October 5, 2026 06:35 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Some of Playa Viva's accommodations are treehouses that hover six feet off the ground.
Some of Playa Viva's accommodations are treehouses that hover six feet off the ground.
Hotels
17 Magical Tree House Hotels Around the World
October 2, 2026 08:20 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A tram in Amsterdam featuring an image of Yayoi Kusama and depictions of her art for her Stedelijk Museum exhibit
Museums + Galleries
Yayoi Kusama’s Final Major Exhibit Is Taking Place in Amsterdam
October 2, 2026 05:22 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Read More