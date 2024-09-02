The Flight Attendant Call Button Is Meant to Be Used. But When Is Appropriate?

The airplane call button is a small beacon of assistance. It promises a direct line to the flight crew, who can help with a range of needs without you having to leave your seat. However, with great power comes great responsibility, and the pertinent responsibility is knowing when it is and isn’t appropriate to press that button.

We asked flight attendants from around the world what situations warrant using the call bell and which are a high-flying faux pas.

If the seat-belt sign is on, hands off

Remember that in critical phases of the flight, such as takeoff, landing, or turbulence, flight attendants need to remain seated, just like passengers, for their safety and ours.

“During this time, please only use the call button for real emergencies—not to ask for a pillow or a glass of Coke,” said Joyce Van Ocken, a flight attendant on a European airline and an Instagram influencer.

Consider the culture of both the airline and the destination

Jay Robert, a lead cabin crew member who has worked for various airlines in the USA, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe and who runs the A Fly Guy’s Cabin Crew Lounge (one of the largest airline networks on social media), said he always bases his use of the call bell on the specific airline’s culture.

Robert grew up on U.S. airlines, with an American Airlines flight attendant mother who taught him the button was a no-go zone and was only to be pressed in an emergency. Years later when he started working for Emirates, he was surprised by the number of call bells the cabin crew received each flight. “I recall flights to India, a population infamous for their obsession with call bells, having [loads] of call requests; I’m talking like 75 before even taking off.”

Conversely, many North American airlines have an opposite expectation. “I call these airlines ‘self-service carriers,’” Robert said. “The crew often expects you to come to them in the galley if you need something.”

Then, there’s the culture of low-cost carriers. Pressing the button for any reason other than medical needs often implies you want to purchase something. Such interactions help flight attendants earn a commission check, Robert said, so your call bells and orders are very much welcomed.

A warranted push is always OK, sometimes

Don’t hesitate to use the call bell if you’re facing a genuine emergency with yourself, other passengers, or even the aircraft. “We suspect something isn’t right when we hear the call bell repeatedly,” Robert said. “So, if it’s a real emergency, press the bell and keep pushing it until help arrives.”

Liam Walker, a cabin crew manager at Air New Zealand, said it is always OK to call after takeoff and before landing. “It’s not only ‘in case of an emergency,’” Walker said. “Whether you need help navigating your in-flight entertainment, need help reclining your seat, or you simply just want more snacks, we’re more than happy to help.”

Robert added that window seats always get a free pass when using the call button. “Even on self-service airlines, flight attendants understand that window seat passengers often find themselves barricaded by sleeping bodies, and the call bell is their only way to request resources,” Robert said.

Don’t interrupt at the wrong time

Be mindful during night flights. Because every time the call bell chimes, it interrupts passengers who are trying to rest.

“You’re welcome in the galley unless the fasten seat-belt sign is on,” Van Ocken said. “It’s good to stretch your legs from time to time. I personally like it when passengers pay us a visit in the galley, especially during long night flights.” Similarly, she said, if you need to get rid of trash, bringing it to the galley or waiting for the next waste trolley would be best.

Remember, too, that the call button is not a toy, so don’t let your kids play with it. “The button is a magnet for little fingers,” said Robert. “In my career, I’ve wasted thousands of steps only to find a toddler holding the remote while gazing at the little light overhead.”

And again, unless it’s an emergency, both Robert and Van Ocken said you shouldn’t press the bell during service. “Nothing burns my polyester uniform britches more than a passenger pressing the bell for a service request when they can see me a few rows ahead of them in the cabin, attending to everyone,” Robert said. “There is usually one crew member for every 50 passengers, and 80 percent of them are hungry and thirsty. Be patient—or pay for an upgrade.”

