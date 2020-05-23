What Travel in the Age of Coronavirus Will Look Like

Health passports. Robots that clean airports. Masks worn . . . everywhere. The future is now.

COVID-19 hit at a time when the travel industry was already experiencing growing pains—just look to Venice’s overtourism problem and the #flightshame movement. Then coronavirus threw the world a curveball and prompted a very real reckoning. Since then, the question of “When will travel recover?” has slowly morphed into “How will travel recover?” And what improvements can be made to reimagine the way we move around the world? Here’s a look at the possible future of travel. Courtesy of Butter Bandanas We should get used to wearing masks . . . While masks have been an accessory in Asia since at least the 2002 SARS outbreak—“not wearing masks in Hong Kong is like not wearing pants,” quote Vox—the rest of the world has only just started to embrace mask fashion and #maskbragging (showing off your new mask on social media). When the coronavirus outbreak first took hold, masks pretty much came in two styles—surgical and N95 respirator. But in two months, we’ve not only seen masks become a requirement on all major American airlines as well as on international carriers like Lufthansa and Swiss, but we’ve also witnessed a proliferation of mask design and engineering. There are silk embroidered masks from the indigenous Otomi people in Central Mexico; matching dog scarf and human mask combo sets from Butter Bandanas; and antimicrobial masks made from Nanocomposites and copper additives developed by Copper3D. Expect to wear masks on public transportation and in crowds for months to come. Courtesy of avawomen.com . . . and maybe even biometric bracelets

