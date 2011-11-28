Wandering Chef: Marcus Samuelsson in Toronto

It’s no surprise that Marcus Samuelsson is drawn to Toronto: The city’s multiethnic mix reflects his own sensibility. The Ethiopia-born, Sweden-raised chef has proven his virtuosic abilities across a range of cuisines. His latest Manhattan spot, Red Rooster Harlem, showcases its diverse neighborhood. His website, foodrepublic.com, covers topics from cooking to food politics. Samuelsson travels to Toronto regularly with his wife, the model Maya Haile, who has family in the city. He shared three of his favorite places to eat in Toronto.

Albert’s Real Jamaican Foods

542 St. Clair Ave. W., (416) 658-9445

“The name says it all: authentic Jamaican cuisine at a great price,” says Samuelsson of this downhome, often-jammed little spot known for its spicy jerk chicken and stewed oxtail with rice and peas. “I love Jamaican food, and we have a large Jamaican population in Harlem, where I live.”

Chiado

864 College St., (416) 538-1910.

“Toronto has a huge Portuguese community. Chiado is a nice place to get that flavor in an elegant setting,” he says. “The chef, Albino Silva, serves contemporary versions of Portuguese classics. I’d recommend any of the seafood dishes, since they fly in fish from the Azores daily.” Desserts, including a caramel-glazed flan with white chocolate and citrus fruits, “are presented like art.”

Rua Vang Golden Turtle

125 Ossington Ave., (416) 531-1601

“This is the spot for Vietnamese pho in Toronto,” he says. “All my chef buddies recommend it.” Samuelsson goes for the pho topped with tender slices of raw beef and spiked with a bracing mix of basil, chilies, and lime.

