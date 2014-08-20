Wandering Chef: Jose Garces’s Buenos Aires

When chef Jose Garces decided to open Rural Society, a new steakhouse in the Loews Madison Hotel in Washington, D.C., he knew he had to head to the source: Buenos Aires, the world’s grilling capital. What did he bring back? Plenty of clever new techniques and memories of the most tender steak he’d ever tasted.

CHEESE PLEASE

Park Hyatt Buenos Aires. Photo by Graciela Cattarossi

“I stayed at the Park Hyatt Buenos Aires. It’s a former single-family residence, but it feels like a palace. The chef at the hotel’s Palacio Duhau restaurant, Máximo López May, served us a variety of local cheeses. I really enjoyed the goat provoleta, which is so firm it can be grilled in a cast-iron pan and keep its shape. Another provolone highlight from Buenos Aires: the bastoncitos de provoleta from La Cabrera Norte. They were basically giant fried cheese pops.”

CARNIVORES VERY WELCOME