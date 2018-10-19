Virgin Atlantic Announces First-Ever Pride Flight With All LGBTQ Crew

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, New York City will host WorldPride for the first time ever in June. To mark this momentous occasion, Virgin Atlantic announced another first—a Pride Flight crewed by an all LGBTQ staff that will fly from London to New York on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Hosted by Tituss Burgess from Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the flight will celebrate queer culture with Drag Queen Bingo, a Judy Garland singalong, an in-flight DJ, and inter-seat speed dating.

“We’re not the type of company to mark an occasion like this half-heartedly and we’re going to be pulling out all the stops to ensure the Pride Flight is delivered with a large serving of Virgin flair,” Mark Anderson, Global LGBT lead for Virgin Group and executive vice president at Virgin Atlantic, said in a statement.

We’ve launched the UK’s first #PrideFlight with @VirginHolidays. Complete with fabulous onboard performances from @TitussBurgess, an onboard DJ and Drag Queen Bingo - you really don’t want to miss this flight!

Book now https://t.co/TtnBOYPMaV pic.twitter.com/ASSlh78YR8 — Virgin Atlantic (@VirginAtlantic) October 10, 2018

The one-off flight will depart from London Heathrow on Friday, June 28, 2019, and land at Newark Airport later that day. Return flight dates are flexible, but most should plan on staying through the weekend to take part in New York’s famous Pride March on Sunday, June 30, 2019. A portion of each ticket sale will donated to The Attitude Magazine Foundation to support Pride initiatives in the United Kingdom.



Economy Light fares start at £380 (US$495) and can be booked directly through Virgin Atlantic at virginatlantic.com.



