Starting March 15, Vietnam hopes to fully reopen to travelers, including Americans—with some travel restrictions—well ahead of the original June timeline.

The country imposed one of the world’s strictest border controls at the onset of the pandemic—very few people have been allowed access since spring 2020. Vietnam allowed foreign tourists to visit designated spots through a vaccine passport program starting in November 2021, but this will be the first time the country has fully reopened to unrestricted travel.

Although the country hopes to open early, it’s not fully flinging open the doors. There are still a handful of entry requirements. To travel to Vietnam, you will need:

Proof of vaccination

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, visitors age 12 and up must show proof that they are fully vaccinated. The last dose needs to have been given within at least 14 days, but no more than 6 months ago. Basically, those who received initial doses in spring 2021, but haven’t gotten a booster shot, would not be considered sufficiently vaccinated.

Alternatively, visitors can submit a “certificate of recovery from COVID-19 or equivalent documents certifying that they have recovered from COVID-19 disease, issued by a competent authority in the country of treatment within a period of not more than 6 months.”

Mandatory testing and one-day quarantine

All travelers over the age of two are required to come armed with a negative COVID-19 test. Options are an RT-PCR/RT-LAMP test administered within the previous 72 hours or a rapid test taken within 24 hours of departure.