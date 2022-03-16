Tips + NewsCOVID + Travel
By Bailey Berg
  •  March 16, 2022

Vietnam Has Reopened Borders to All Travelers

Effective March 15, all travelers are welcome in Vietnam—three months earlier than initially scheduled.
Vietnam Has Reopened Borders to All Travelers

Travelers can visit Vietnam again—with a few restrictions.

Photo by Nguyen Quang Ngoc Tonkin/Shutterstock

Vietnam fully reopened to travelers on March 15—with some travel restrictions—well ahead of the original June timeline.

The country imposed one of the world’s strictest border controls at the onset of the pandemic—very few people have been allowed access since spring 2020. Vietnam allowed foreign tourists to visit designated spots through a vaccine passport program starting in November 2021, but this is the first time the country has fully reopened to unrestricted travel.

Although the country is allowing earlier entry, it’s not fully flinging open the doors. There are still a few entry requirements. To travel to Vietnam, you will need:

Mandatory testing

All travelers over the age of two are required to come armed with a negative COVID-19 test. Options are an RT-PCR/RT-LAMP test administered within the previous 72 hours or a rapid test taken within 24 hours of departure.

Travel insurance

Each traveler must also carry medical or travel insurance that covers treatment costs associated with COVID-19 with a minimum liability of $10,000.

Complete health declaration and monitor health

Before arriving to the country, all travelers must fill out a health declaration. They’ll also need to download a COVID-related app, where they will “self-monitor their health for 10 days upon arrival.”

Travel visa

This isn’t new, but it’s worth noting that Vietnam requires most travelers to obtain a visa ahead of their trip. (Belarus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the UK are exempt).

There are a couple of ways U.S. citizens can get a Vietnamese visa, but the easiest involves applying for an e-Visa—also referred to as a “visa on arrival”—online and in advance. To apply, you’ll need a passport, a 2 x 2-inch jpeg photo, a credit card for the $25 fee, and an email address where the e-Visa can be sent. The visa is valid for single-entry stays up to 30 days. It takes three days to process. The e-Visa is valid for entry at 28 international checkpoints, including eight airports. For the full list of airports, seaports, and border crossings where the e-Visa is accepted, see the Embassy website.

If you intend to enter Vietnam through a different point, you’ll need to go to a Vietnamese consulate or embassy to apply in person or obtain a written approval letter for a visa upon arrival from your travel agency prior to departure.

>>Next: The Dish Worth Traveling to Vietnam For (and It Isn’t Pho)

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, trends, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. She is the author of Secret Alaska: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure (Reedy Press, April 2025) and the former associate travel news editor at Afar and has written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and National Geographic.

This article contains COVID-era information about travel, such as travel restrictions, restaurant opening hours, and mask requirements, that may no longer be factual. Please consult additional sources for more up-to-date information.

Enjoyed this article? Save us as a preferred source

Add Afar as Preferred Source Follow Afar on Google News
FROM OUR PARTNERS
The sun sets over the mountains to create a beautiful golden hour at Marichel vineyard overlooking Okanagan Lake
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
You Don’t Need an Itinerary for British Columbia’s Wine Country—Just a Sauna and a Bike
Sponsored by
Sandstone rocks form an arch over cerulean blue water at the Crystal Lagoon in Comino
Health + Wellness
How to Experience a Different Kind of Wellness in Malta
Sponsored by
Reine, Norway
Journeys: Europe
15 Days Under the Midnight Sun in Norway
Sponsored by
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
An American Airlines airplane flying upward
Air Travel News
American Is Retiring International First Class. I Flew Its New Top Tier to Find Out What Will Replace It
September 25, 2026 07:05 PM
 · 
Cat Sposato
People sitting on the waterfront in Düsseldorf, Germany with the city's Rhine Tower in the center of the image
Air Travel News
An All-Business-Class Airline Is Connecting This German City to the U.S.
September 24, 2026 06:39 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
Boats cruising in Sydney Harbor, Australia
Air Travel News
The First-Ever Nonstop Flight Between Australia and New York Is Finally Coming
September 23, 2026 11:34 AM
 · 
Chris Dong
The interior entrance of the International Terminal at San Francisco International Airport with a soaring, arched ceiling of windows and a person walking with a wheeled luggage in the center of the frame
Air Travel News
TSA’s Plan to Privatize Security Was Quietly Canceled. What Does That Mean for Airports?
September 22, 2026 05:40 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg