Feb 25, 2022
Photo by Nguyen Quang Ngoc Tonkin/Shutterstock
Vaccinated travelers going to Vietnam will need to take two COVID tests and quarantine for one day.
The new opening date means visitors can come three months earlier than initially scheduled.
Starting March 15, Vietnam hopes to fully reopen to travelers, including Americans—with some travel restrictions—well ahead of the original June timeline.
The country imposed one of the world’s strictest border controls at the onset of the pandemic—very few people have been allowed access since spring 2020. Vietnam allowed foreign tourists to visit designated spots through a vaccine passport program starting in November 2021, but this will be the first time the country has fully reopened to unrestricted travel.
Although the country hopes to open early, it’s not fully flinging open the doors. There are still a handful of entry requirements. To travel to Vietnam, you will need:
According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, visitors age 12 and up must show proof that they are fully vaccinated. The last dose needs to have been given within at least 14 days, but no more than 6 months ago. Basically, those who received initial doses in spring 2021, but haven’t gotten a booster shot, would not be considered sufficiently vaccinated.
Alternatively, visitors can submit a “certificate of recovery from COVID-19 or equivalent documents certifying that they have recovered from COVID-19 disease, issued by a competent authority in the country of treatment within a period of not more than 6 months.”
All travelers over the age of two are required to come armed with a negative COVID-19 test. Options are an RT-PCR/RT-LAMP test administered within the previous 72 hours or a rapid test taken within 24 hours of departure.
Once in Vietnam, travelers must go immediately to their accommodation and take a rapid test. (It’s yet to be determined if that test can be self-administered or not.) If, after 24 hours, their test results have come back and are negative, they can move freely around the country. However, if they come back positive, travelers are to be “medically isolated at the accommodation or treated according to regulations for the Ministry of Health.”
Each traveler must also carry medical or travel insurance that covers treatment costs associated with COVID-19 with a minimum liability of $10,000.
This isn’t new, but it’s worth noting that Vietnam requires travelers to obtain a visa ahead of their trip.
There are a couple of ways U.S. citizens can get a Vietnamese visa, but the easiest involves applying for an e-Visa—also referred to as a “visa on arrival”—online and in advance. To apply, you’ll need a passport, a 2 x 2-inch jpeg photo, a credit card for the $25 fee, and an email address where the e-Visa can be sent. The visa is valid for single-entry stays up to 30 days. It takes three days to process. The e-Visa is valid for entry at 28 international checkpoints, including eight airports. For the full list of airports, seaports, and border crossings where the e-Visa is accepted, see the Embassy website.
If you intend to enter Vietnam through a different point, you’ll need to go to a Vietnamese consulate or embassy to apply in person or obtain a written approval letter for a visa upon arrival from your travel agency prior to departure.
