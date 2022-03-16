Vietnam fully reopened to travelers on March 15—with some travel restrictions—well ahead of the original June timeline.

The country imposed one of the world’s strictest border controls at the onset of the pandemic—very few people have been allowed access since spring 2020. Vietnam allowed foreign tourists to visit designated spots through a vaccine passport program starting in November 2021, but this is the first time the country has fully reopened to unrestricted travel.

Although the country is allowing earlier entry, it’s not fully flinging open the doors. There are still a few entry requirements. To travel to Vietnam, you will need:

Mandatory testing

All travelers over the age of two are required to come armed with a negative COVID-19 test. Options are an RT-PCR/RT-LAMP test administered within the previous 72 hours or a rapid test taken within 24 hours of departure.

Travel insurance

Each traveler must also carry medical or travel insurance that covers treatment costs associated with COVID-19 with a minimum liability of $10,000.

Complete health declaration and monitor health

Before arriving to the country, all travelers must fill out a health declaration. They’ll also need to download a COVID-related app, where they will “self-monitor their health for 10 days upon arrival.”

Travel visa

This isn’t new, but it’s worth noting that Vietnam requires most travelers to obtain a visa ahead of their trip. (Belarus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the UK are exempt).

There are a couple of ways U.S. citizens can get a Vietnamese visa, but the easiest involves applying for an e-Visa—also referred to as a “visa on arrival”—online and in advance. To apply, you’ll need a passport, a 2 x 2-inch jpeg photo, a credit card for the $25 fee, and an email address where the e-Visa can be sent. The visa is valid for single-entry stays up to 30 days. It takes three days to process. The e-Visa is valid for entry at 28 international checkpoints, including eight airports. For the full list of airports, seaports, and border crossings where the e-Visa is accepted, see the Embassy website.

If you intend to enter Vietnam through a different point, you’ll need to go to a Vietnamese consulate or embassy to apply in person or obtain a written approval letter for a visa upon arrival from your travel agency prior to departure.

>>Next: The Dish Worth Traveling to Vietnam For (and It Isn’t Pho)